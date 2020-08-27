Tenants to protest at Troy City Court against eviction proceedings

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local tenants and housing rights advocates will rally outside Troy City Court Thursday morning in an eviction defense protest.

They say New York’s current moratorium on evictions, extended through the end of September, doesn’t protect all property owners.

Citizen Action of New York says it’s unfair that, in Troy, tenants have to go to court to defend against eviction proceedings, as courts around the state are reopening and will process pre-pandemic filings.

There are about 30 landlord versus tenant proceedings on the Troy City Court calendar for Thursday.

The protest is scheduled to start at 8 A.M.