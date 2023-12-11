ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man arrested in connection to the shots fired incident outside of Temple Israel on December 7 is facing another firearms crime. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, 28, of Schenectady, was charged with conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Alkhader is accused of firing a Kel-Tec KS7 12-gauge pump-action shotgun twice in the air. Alkhader reportedly obtained the firearm about a month ago by having a friend purchase it for him. At the time, he believed he was ineligible to purchase the gun himself due to an order of protection or restraining order.

The friend purchased the gun from a licensed firearm dealer in Albany County for $599.99. They lied on the ATF Form 4473 by checking the box that states they were buying the firearm for themselves.

It is a federal crime to purchase a firearm from a licensed dealer for another person. Alkhader is still facing the first charge of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person. According to federal law, as an unlawful user of marijuana, Alkhader was not allowed to possess the shotgun.