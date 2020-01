SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s safe to say b.inspired’s Anne Brenner can smell a good idea.

The Scotia business owner immediately said “yes” when William Schnore, the owner of Cellar Dweller, asked if he could sell his line of candles in her boutique home goods store.

Since that partnership formed, William’s candles have been flying off the shelves.

The high school sophomore learned his craft at a young age with the help of his grandma, Nancy Schnore.