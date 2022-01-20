2 teen girls allegedly beat, imprison a 3rd at Fonda Fultonville Central School

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said two school girls attacked and imprisoned a third. Police said staff at Fonda Fultonville Central School District investigated on Tuesday, yielding surveillance footage of the physical assault between the students. The school resource officer—a member of the Sheriff’s Office—did not learn about it until Wednesday, police said.

Police say the victim was attacked in the bathroom, suffering injuries requiring medical attention at a local hospital. Yet another girl was reportedly identified during the investigation to be influencing the two suspects via FaceTime video during the assault.

The two 15-year-old suspects were charged as follows:

  • Assault (misdemeanor)
  • Unlawful imprisonment (misdemeanor)

The third suspect, 16 years old, who was not at the school but collaborated with the above suspects, was charged with misdemeanor conspiracy in this case.

All juveniles involved were issued appearance tickets for Montgomery County Probation Department.

