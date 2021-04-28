Ted Cruz caught sleeping during Biden’s address

by: Tristi Rodriguez,

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol.

Just about all eyes were on the president who addressed a variety of topics during his address, including the American Rescue Plan, COVID-19 vaccination distribution, stimulus checks, food and rental assistance and more.

And while Biden’s speech was interrupted by standing ovations and loud applause throughout the entirety of the address, Sen. Ted Cruz was a little less enthusiastic.

Sen. Cruz, R-Texas, was caught sleeping during Biden’s address.

Video footage shows the senator sleeping then briefly opening his eyes, before dosing off again.

This while Biden briefly addressed the migrant crisis at the border.

