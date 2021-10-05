Tech Crunch Tuesday

The Center for Internet Security is a global leader in online protection right in our backyard

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. – (NEWS10) October is cybersecurity awareness month. Every Tuesday this month we’ll be bringing you some advice about how to stay safe online and protect your personal information.

We begin this week with CIS, the Center for Internet Security, based in East Greenbush, a global leader in protecting online assets.

“Our mission is to make the connected world a safer place, a more enjoyable place for everyone,” said James Globe, CIS VP of operations.

The center is a nonprofit consortium of global IT professionals who come up with standards to help guard against cyber threats.

“It’s the cyber threat actors that are carrying out these attacks that are really starting to make regular folks, like ourselves, pretty nervous. Because we hear that other nations may be behind these attacks,” Globe said.

When it comes to your day-to-day activity online, Globe wants to make sure you practice what CIS calls “essential cyber hygiene.”

Globe says, “Where you put controls…solid policies…a solid policy could be a comprehensive, strong password. Making sure you’re doing patching to the software that’s running in your environment. These basic things go a long way in you, the individual, or small company, large organization, doing your part in cyber warfare.”

CIS has all sorts of resources available to businesses, municipalities, and governments across the U.S., free of charge, thanks to a grant made possible by the department of homeland security.