Tech Crunch Tuesday: VPN’s and bad guys

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Virtual Private Networks. They’re nothing new, but in this pandemic era with more and more people telecommuting, they have certainly become more familiar to many of us.



VPN’s allow internet users to browse the web while keeping their identities and locations hidden, which is why they’re so popular with companies to set-up corporate, home-working networks. But, as Curtis Dukes, Executive Vice President and General Manager at the Center for Internet Security tells us, it’s also an attractive tool for criminals looking to cover their cyber tracks.



“It hides where their physical location is. It will also encrypt the data that they’re exfiltrating, once they’ve gotten access to your corporate assets, ” Dukes said.



Police in Germany and nine other countries recently took down a VPN service that was helping cybercriminals spread malware undetected.



Dukes says, “In this country, and I would say, globally, ransomware is a huge problem and has been for two plus years. VPN’s enable criminal networks to pursue ransomware attacks on organizations as well as individuals.”



As long as a VPN is being used for legitimate purposes, you have nothing to worry about. The technology itself doesn’t pose any direct danger to you. Like many things, it can serve a dual purpose depending on the user’s intent.



