Ransomware remains one of the most disruptive cyber threats to organizations and individuals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Earlier this month the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, along with the FBI and NSA, issued an advisory that warns of the growing threat of ransomware.

FILE – The sign outside the National Security Administration (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md., June 6, 2013. A new report says cyber criminal gangs are getting increasingly adept at hacking and becoming more professional. The report by the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom paints a bleak picture of ransomware trends in 2021, with ransomware operators even setting up an arbitration system to resolve payment disputes among themselves. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

According to the advisory, the market for ransomware became increasingly “professional” over the last year, and there has been an increase in cybercriminal services-for-hire.

More and more, ransomware groups are sharing victim information with each other, including access to victims’ networks.

Our friends at the Center for Internet Security in East Greenbush remind us how important it is to keep our computer’s security software up-to-date.

CIS – Security Operations Center

Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive VP & GM says, “The computing device you’re using, and for me I’m using a MacBook. Always keep the MacBook up-to-date with the latest software updates that are available for both the operating system as well as for applications.”

Dukes also talked about the importance of utilizing more than just a single, robust password to protect sensitive information.

“We’re moving to multi-factor authentication. You probably do it today with your online banking. Not only do we have a password, but it also probably sends you a SMS text message with a PIN or something. You have to respond with that PIN before you’re allowed to enter the banking application,” Dukes said.