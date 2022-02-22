ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Earlier this month the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, along with the FBI and NSA, issued an advisory that warns of the growing threat of ransomware.
According to the advisory, the market for ransomware became increasingly “professional” over the last year, and there has been an increase in cybercriminal services-for-hire.
More and more, ransomware groups are sharing victim information with each other, including access to victims’ networks.
Our friends at the Center for Internet Security in East Greenbush remind us how important it is to keep our computer’s security software up-to-date.
Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive VP & GM says, “The computing device you’re using, and for me I’m using a MacBook. Always keep the MacBook up-to-date with the latest software updates that are available for both the operating system as well as for applications.”
Dukes also talked about the importance of utilizing more than just a single, robust password to protect sensitive information.
“We’re moving to multi-factor authentication. You probably do it today with your online banking. Not only do we have a password, but it also probably sends you a SMS text message with a PIN or something. You have to respond with that PIN before you’re allowed to enter the banking application,” Dukes said.