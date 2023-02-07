ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On day two of NEWS10’s Tailgate on 10, Tuesday morning, Chopped Champion Ric Orlando brought some Kansas City spice to the Capital Region with his BBQ Pork Chili. “This is a great tailgating recipe that turns Kansas City’s beloved BBQ into a memorable chili,” said Orlando. “It is pretty easy to make, and you can even short-cut it by buying pulled pork from a local shop.”

Recipe:

Serves 4

Ingredients:

I 1/2 lb Boneless pork shoulder

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 tbls garlic powder

1 tsp ground cumin

2 12 oz bottles pale ale beer (not too hoppy)

6 strips bacon, diced

1/4 cup finely minced garlic

1 fresh jalapeno, sliced into rings

1 big bell pepper- red or yellow, diced small

1 big yellow onion, diced small

1 small can tomato paste

1/4 cup dark chili powder

2 tbls smoked paprika

2 cups boxed beef broth or homemade stock

2 28 oz cans petite diced tomatoes

1 15.5 oz can kidney beans, rinsed

1 15.5 oz can pink or pinto beans, rinsed

2 tbls Worcestershire sauce

Hot sauce to taste

Scallions, diced onions and shredded cheddar cheese for garnish

Instructions

First Step: If you choose to make you own pork, here is the recipe. Make the pork. This can be done well in advance. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 500°F. In a small bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, garlic powder, and cumin. Season the pork generously with salt and black pepper, then rub all over with the brown sugar mixture. Place in a roasting pan and bake uncovered until browned, 30–35 minutes. Turn the oven to 300°F. Pour 1 of the beers over the meat, cover, and bake until the pork is very tender, about 2 hours. Remove from the oven and let it rest covered for 20 minutes. Uncover, and when cool enough to handle, u shred the meat, then cut it into 1- inch chunks and transfer to a bowl.

Now…Make the chili! In a heavy pot or Dutch oven, add the bacon and cook over medium-high heat until its fat is rendered, 8–10 minutes. Add the garlic, jalapeño, red bell pepper, and onion, and cook until soft, 10–12 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, chili powder and smoked paprika, and cook until fragrant and beginning to brown, about 3 minutes. Add the stock, tomatoes, beans, and remaining beer. When the liquid boils, turn the heat to medium low and cook, partially covered, until the chili has thickened slightly, 1½–2 hours. Stir in the pork, hot sauce, and Worcestershire and cook and additional 20 minutes. To serve, ladle the chili into bowls and garnish with the scallions. Yum!

NOTE: Adding jalapeno rings allows those who wish to partake in the heat the option of enjoying while the wimps can push them aside.