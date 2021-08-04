Syracuse women’s basketball coach resigns amid investigation by external law firm

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 03: Head coach Quentin Hillsman of the Syracuse Orange reacts in the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies during the semifinals of the 2016 NCAA Women’s Final Four Basketball Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Syracuse won 80-59. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After 15 seasons, Syracuse women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman has resigned.

Syracuse University Athletic Director John Wildhack released a statement on the University’s website saying:

“The University has accepted Coach Quentin Hillsman’s resignation. Coach Hillsman and I agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of the University, the program and our student-athletes. We wish him and his family all the best. Interim leadership for the Women’s Basketball Program will be announced in the coming days.”

As previously announced, the University retained an external law firm to conduct a review of the program. That review is ongoing, and the Department of Athletics will address issues that are identified at the conclusion of the review.

We remain focused on providing the best experience possible – one that prioritizes the well-being of all student-athletes and positions them for success in competition, in the classroom, in their communities and in life beyond Syracuse University.”

Hillsman transformed the Orange women’s basketball program into a national championship caliber team. , During his tenure, the Orange went 319-169 overall, averaging nearly 20 victories per season. Hillsman is the all-time winningest coach in school history.

John Wildhack will announce an interim coach in the near future.