Suspected interstate car thief arrested in Bennington County

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department announced that John M. Holt, 51, of Texas was arrested in late August for allegedly stealing a car and driving it across state lines.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, police pulled over a black Mazda CX-9 with New Hampshire plates, driven by Holt. The traffic stop was initiated because a “Be-on-the-Lookout” was issued by police in Manchester, Vermont. There, someone inside the vehicle in question threw a out the window as it drove by.

The officer said Holt appeared extremely nervous, refusing to make eye contact, and that there was extensive damage to the grille, hood, and fenders. Holt also allegedly said the vehicle was a rental, but that he couldn’t find the rental agreement.

In addition to the driver, a woman was a passenger in the vehicle. Holt reportedly told the officer that he and the women were just married, and taking their honeymoon across the east coast.

Police learned that the license plate on the vehicle was reported stolen out of New Hampshire that morning. They also found that Holt had a non-extraditable warrant issued in Minnesota, and that the car was rented from an Enterprise in Wisconsin.

Police say that after Holt consented to a search, they found numerous tools, gloves, black hats, headlamps, flashlights, clothes, luggage, air mattresses, bedding, and a backpack with four sets of stolen license plates from Missouri and Wisconsin. Holt allegedly denied any knowledge of the license plates.

Police charged Holt with possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in Bennington District Court in October.

