Suspected child pornographer extradited to Schenectady from California

PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police transported Lance E. Potter, 44, back from California, where he had allegedly fled to escape child pornography charges. After extradition from the west coast, authorities processed Potter in Schenectady on Thursday.

According to police, Potter uploaded images of child sexual abuse to the internet from his Schenectady home. After searching his home in October, police arrested and charged him with possessing and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

When Potter missed several court appearances, the Schenectady City Court issued a bench warrant to bring him in. He was found in California and taken into local custody by officers executing the warrant.

Authorities added second-degree bail jumping, a class E felony, to the Schenectady man’s list of violations. Along with the class D promotion felony and the class E possession felony, Potter could face up to 15 years in prison.