SUSPECT LOCATED: Two dead after shooting in Watertown

(UPDATE) — State Police say they located the suspect in Franklin County around 2 p.m. Wednesday. He is in custody and his condition is unknown according to state police.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith said, “Moments ago I received word from law enforcement that the alleged shooter, Barry K. Stewart, was located near the St. Lawrence County/Franklin County line. The community should be advised that Mr. Stewart no longer presents a threat to public safety. “

He released a statement Wednesday afternoon:

The shooting on Clinton Street in the City of Watertown has left two individuals dead. The shooting occurred at Bridgeview Real Estate at 145 Clinton Street. Police are still looking for the suspect, Barry Stewart. The suspect was last known to be driving a grey Ford F-150. Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect should call 911 immediately.

The suspect is believed to be driving a 2020 F150 Grey Ford Pickup with push bumpers License plate HUS-5491

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clinton Street in the City of Watertown is closed after a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon.

New York State Police have identified the shooting suspect as Barry Stewart. A photo of Stewart is pictured above.

Additionally, State Police have released a photo of the vehicle Stewart is believed to be driving. A photo is included below:

Location of shooting