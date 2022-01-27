Suspect leads police on chase in stolen vehicle down airport runway after armed robbery

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is in custody after a crime spree in the town of Colonie that police said consisted of vehicle theft, an armed robbery, and a police chase onto an airport runway.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, police said a suspect stole a car that was left running at the Stewart’s Shops on Albany Shaker Road. Then, around 3:15 p.m., they received a call for an armed robbery at the Macy’s jewelry counter in Colonie Center.

Police determined both crimes were committed by the same person. The suspect fled down Wolf Road in the stolen vehicle. When officers tried to stop him, he led them on a chase down Old Niskayuna Road on the edge of Albany International Airport property.

Police said the suspect drove through the airport fence and onto the runway. No planes were taking off, but the suspect then drove through a second fence.

He left the car at the Pepsi bottling plant on Old Niskayuna Road before running on foot. Police caught him at a nearby parking lot and arrested him.

He was processed late Thursday afternoon. His identity and what charges he will face have not been revealed, yet.