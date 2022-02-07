Suspect in custody after Greenwich fire declared arson

by: Harrison Gereau

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 12:11 p.m. on February 6, a call came in for a structure fire at 126 Main Street in the village of Greenwich. Witnesses from the scene of the fire stated to Cambridge-Greenwich Police that they saw a subject jump out a second story window and run away from the burning building.

With assistance from Washington County Sheriff’s office K9 and New York State Police, the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department was able to locate the subject. Police say 48-year-old John M. Fox of California has been arrested and charged on the following counts:

  • Arson 2nd
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd
  • Reckless Endangerment 1st

In their latest update, Greenwich fire officials said the remainder of the structure is safe to the surrounding area and National Grid was able to restore power to those who were impacted by outages. Main Street was re-opened just after 1 a.m. this morning.

This is an ongoing investigation, and will be updated as court appearance dates and other information become available.

