TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy City Court Maurice Jones, 27 was seen in court the morning of December 29 in response to the stabbing that happened on Hoosick and 8th last night, December 28. The charges are listed below.

Charges

First degree assault

Second degree assault

First degree robbery

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon

Troy city court confirms bail is set at 15,000 cash or bond. Jones is set for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.