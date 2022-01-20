ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is in custody after police say he shot at officers sitting in a parked car on Glenwood Avenue in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, two investigators were in an unmarked police vehicle around 6:37 p.m. when they saw a man in the roadway armed with a long gun. Police say the man fired at least one shot at the investigators, “unprovoked.”

The investigators got out of the car, returned fire, and chased the suspect, who was taken into custody.

Police say no one was injured.

Smith: At this time no reported injuries — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) January 20, 2022

The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County District Attorney’s Office have begun a joint criminal investigation. The RPD also opened an internal investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.