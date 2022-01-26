Suspect accused of stabbing family indicted on six charges

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Duanesburg man accused of stabbing his wife and two young children in December 2021 has been indicted on six charges stemming from the incident.

Nelson Patino was charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree, two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Attempted Murder, and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree.

Police said Patino called police on himself on December 1 and said he stabbed his family. His wife Alexandra Gomez and his 5-year-old son Jacob Patino were killed.

His 2-year-old son, Anthony Patino, was injured in the incident. He is being taken care of by relatives.

Patino is scheduled to be arraigned on February 17.