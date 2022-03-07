ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The surging gas prices locally and nationwide continuing to bring pain at the pump for drivers and businesses alike. According to data from GasBuddy, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Albany soared 43 cents in the past week, now averaging nearly $4.25.

On average, it now costs around 61 cents more per gallon to fill up in Albany than it did a month ago. In the past year, prices are a $1.43 more than they were in early March of 2021.

That data according to GasBuddy, which says the meteoric rise in gas prices have been driven by the highest oil prices since 2008, as the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to create uncertainty in the market.

This historic rise in prices, already making an impact for businesses that use delivery services.

“We just had a driver quit midweek because he said he doesn’t want to pay the gas prices no more, and just got fed up,” said Frank Scavio, owner of Paesan’s Pizza, who says filling up a tank is an expense for drivers.

On top of difficulties bringing drivers in with these prices, Scavio says he now has added costs when it comes to bringing deliveries into his restuarants.

“The last time we had this gas crisis, they were charging $5 to deliver, now they’re charging $10 to deliver to us. At the end of the day, I have to pass it down to my consumer,” he explained.

In the past, Paesan’s would rarely change their prices, but now, new menus come with a notice that prices are subject to change without notice.

“We are just mentally exhausted. After COVID, I thought that’s it, we can get back to normal, slowly, and then this happens,” Scavio said.

The rising cost of gas also impacting those who drive for a living with rideshare and delivery companies.

Both Uber and Lyft have partnered with startup GetUpside to help drivers earn cashback at select gas stations when they fill up. All Uber and Lyft drivers can earn up to 25¢ back per gallon, while Lyft Premium and Gold drivers can get up to 32¢ back.

In part, an Uber spokesperson said, “Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, Zach Greenberger, Head of Strategic Business Development & Global Supply Management at Lyft, said in part, “This program makes it easy for drivers to know where to get the best cashback savings on gas, meaning more of the money they earn with Lyft can stay in their pockets.”