Supply problems impact local COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New Yorkers who fall under the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout are eligible to get their shots as early as Monday, but here in the Capital Region, residents may have to wait.

Local county officials say they could start vaccinating, but only if they got the necessary supplies. “We’ve been fully prepared for quite a while, we just simply don’t have the supply to vaccinate people,” says Steve McLaughlin, Rensselaer County Executive.

Rensselaer County Executive McLaughlin is using social media to let residents know the county is prepared to vaccinate, however, they don’t have nearly enough vaccines. McLaughlin says Rensselaer County has only received 100 vaccines so far, and that was last week.

“Now since it’s taking five weeks, a lot of those folks are rapidly approaching the second shot. So we can’t even get through that. So forget about the general public at this point, there’s no chance of getting them vaccinated right now — we can’t even get our nursing homes done in a timely manner.” says McLaughlin.

People who are eligible to roll up their sleeves to get the vaccine by Monday will likely wait longer than expected. Warren County has already vaccinated a number of residents, through the major healthcare institutions, but also through a county COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“The Warren County Health services, we’ve given out, I have to look at the numbers, but 300-400 vaccines at least for the Phase 1a people so far. We do full clinics, we have people who are able to do the clinics, a site all ready to go and we have been using it for two weeks on and off here. Now, it’s just the manner of getting that vaccine,” says Don Lehman, Director of Public Affairs for Warren County.

Health officials are working around the clock to make sure those who can get vaccinated to be able to do so, but officials say in the meantime say it’s important to not forget and do your part and continue to social distance and wear a mask.