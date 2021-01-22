Superintendents set to outline 2021 legislative priorities

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Superintendents and Presidents of the Board of Education will be joined by elected officials virtually on Friday morning to outline their legislative priorities for 2021.

Superintendents and Board of Education Presidents from 31 school districts in Washington, Saratoga, Warren, Hamilton, Essex counties, along with invited elected officials including Woerner, Simpson, McDonald, Smullen, Walsh, Asby, Jordan, Stec, and Tedisco will attend the zoom conference with a panel of students.

NEWS10 will update this story when more details become available.

