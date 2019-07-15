SUNY Poly and IBM host ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At SUNY Poly, it’s ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’!

From making slime to taking a tour of the SUNY Polytechnic Institute Albany NanoTech Complex, children of IBM and SUNY Poly employees getting the opportunity to learn more about the work their parents do and explore the high-tech workplace – all while learning about science in the process.

In February, IBM and SUNY Polytechnic Institute teamed up for the creation of an artificial intelligence “hardware lab” in Albany.

The day concluded with pizza and ice cream for each child.