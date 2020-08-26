SUNY Plattsburgh punishes 43 students after packed party

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — SUNY Plattsburgh officials suspended 43 students Wednesday after a party on Lake Champlain.
The northern New York college is the latest school to clamp down on students violating rules designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
College officials said the students violated campus health and safety policies when they gathered at the closed Sailor’s Beach park in Plattsburgh on Friday. Police said students failed to socially distance and very few, if any, wore face coverings.
Under the suspensions, the Plattsburgh students are required to leave their residence halls rooms and will not be permitted on campus until further notice.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- NEN Xtra – “Bean talk” and Cam Newton handshakes; the method of madness behind Patriots’ energy
- Pressure mounts on Johnstown Water Board following Grand Jury report
- 12 more coronavirus cases tied to Essex Center outbreak
- USS Slater returns from receiving repairs downstate
- Advocates push for local, state clean air laws