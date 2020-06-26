Expert local panel meeting remotely to talk coronavirus response in health care system

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A panel of local experts in public policy research and health care is remotely convening Friday to examine the pandemic’s impact on the health care system, and how that system responded to the pandemic.

Register to take part in the free forum, which will also predict post-coronavirus health care, at 2 p.m. on Zoom.

“This is an opportunity to learn from what the health care system went through during COVID-19 and how it can best be prepared for a potential second wave in the fall.” Jim Malatras

SUNY EMPIRE STATE COLLEGE PRESIDENT

The conversation will cover health care trends before the outbreak, how COVID-19 will reshape policy priorities in the future, and potential strategies for developing a more resilient health care system.

Suny Empire State College and the Rockefeller Institute of Government in Albany are hosting the event, along with the Healthcare Association of New York, in Rensselaer. SUNY Empire associate professor Jeff Ritter moderates the panel:

Dr. Barry Eisenberg : Associate professor in the School for Graduate Studies at SUNY Empire State College and program coordinator for the MBA in Healthcare Leadership with a health care management background

Michael Gusmano : fellow at the Rockefeller Institute of Government whose research examines the politics of health and social policy

Courtney Burke: COO at HANYS who has worked in government and medical industries, with a health care operations and policy background

