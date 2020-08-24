SUNY announces new internship program, accelerating PPE production

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a new internship program that will make the production of personal protective equipment a faster process at SUNY colleges and universities statewide. SUNY New Paltz students and faculty were among New York’s leaders in manufacturing PPE during the peak of the pandemic.

“This program will ensure that we leverage the brilliant faculty and students across our system so we can continue working to equip our healthcare heroes with the PPE they need to stay safe on the front lines to meet the challenges of COVID-19 or the next pandemic,” Malatras said.

SUNY is providing $100,000 in initial funds to launch the SUNY Prepare Innovation and Internship Program, with the goal of raising more money to assist faculty and students working with innovative technology to produce PPE.

Under the program, grants will be made available to faculty to develop new technologies to improve design and production of PPE. Proposals must also have a student internship, research component so that students are afforded even greater access to new academic opportunities.

SUNY New Paltz was leader in manufacturing face shields when the coronavirus pandemic began. Faculty and students used 3D printers and with the help of funds from the state of New York’s NYSUNY 2020 grant program, students and faculty at the Hudson Valley Additive Manufacturing Center on campus have partnered with community organizations to produce more than 32,700 face shields to date.

Those same 3D designs were shared with other SUNY colleges doing similar work.

