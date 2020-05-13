Sunmark Credit Union locations to open some branch lobbies Monday

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunmark Credit Unions will be reopening many branch lobbies starting Monday, May 18.

Sunmark locations in Brunswick, Clifton Park, Colonie, Five Corners, Glenville, Latham, Saratoga, and Schenectady will reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.

The decision to reopen the lobbies comes after officials sent all of the members a survey on their thoughts.

“The responses were encouraging as the survey results overwhelmingly showed that by re-opening our lobbies, we will be meeting our member’s needs.” DeGraw added, “Though members still have concerns, they are ready for in-person transacting and support the decision to open the lobbies,” Sunmark CEO Frank DeGraw said

Branch lobbies in Delmar, Milton and Rotterdam, will remain closed and will re-open as soon as they can.

In addition to social distancing and easy access to hand sanitizer, Sunmark locations will have the following protocols in place:

· Strongly recommending that all members wear a mask before entering any Sunmark location. In the interest of member and staff safety, masks must not cover any part of the face above the nose. All Sunmark employees are required to wear a mask.

· A Sunmark greeter will be stationed in the lobby at the branch main entrance throughout the day to assist members and provide a mask if one is needed.

· Protective shields have been installed at teller stations as well as at all desk positions to provide additional safety measures for members and staff.

· Between transactions, a Sunmark greeter or team member will wipe down teller stations and offer hand sanitizer to myTM users.

· To be consistent with CDC guidelines, Sunmark staff will practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces and personal space throughout the day. All common areas will be cleaned by the nightly by their cleaning staff.

