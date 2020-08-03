Two injured in Sunday night Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A shooting in the area of Cortland Place and State Street has left two people injured in Albany.

Officers say the first victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained gunshot wounds to the back and the neck. The second victim, a 16-year-old, was discovered on the 300 block of Second Street with a gunshot wound to the knee. Police believe both people were injured during the same incident.

The victims are being treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

At this time the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

