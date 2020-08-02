Sunday is ‘Family Day Out’ at Troy River Ramble

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy River Ramble‘s Sunday event is “Family Day Out!” featuring activities for kids of all ages.

Sunday offers plenty of fun and safe ways to engage with the Downtown Troy community. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the final day of the Ramble is set to feature:

Live wildlife birds

Balloon animals

Face painting

Games

Chalk art

Family-friendly tunes

Soccer

Balloons

Food

The Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest returns for both kids and adults, starting at 10 a.m. Register online to participate, and you will be paired with a business to decorate its storefront sidewalks. Prizes will be awarded at 1:45 p.m.

For adults, there will also be Fitness in the Park from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., as well as downtown brunch options. The Grown-Up Scavenger Hunt also lasts throughout the month at different spots downtown.

LATEST STORIES