‘Summer Square’ returning to Troy through September

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden announced the return of “Summer Square” to downtown Troy during July, August, and September. The program converts streets, parks, alley, and parking downtown into space for outdoor dining, shopping, and community events.

In an effort to boost consumer confidence, Summer Square will include open-air public dining areas for picnics or restaurants and bars, plus a diverse selection of art and activities.

“Downtown Troy is open for business.” Katie Hammon

Executive Director, Downtown Troy Business Improvement District

Local small businesses have struggled throughout the pandemic, as social distancing and occupancy limitations made it hard for establishments to operate. This rededication of public spaces for business use should follow coronavirus health and safety guidelines and let Troy’s neighborhoods reopen safely and responsibly.

On-street metered parking downtown will also remain suspended until September.

Summer Square offerings include:

Public commons around Monument Square, Sage Park, and Riverfront Park: Open-air spaces with tables, chairs, and artwork

Summer Square LIVE!: Full schedule to be announced, with live music, lectures, dance, poetry, and more offered Wednesdays through Saturdays

Expanded pedestrian walkways: 2nd Street between State and River Streets and Broadway between 3rd and River Streets become pedestrian footpaths on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Outdoor dining: Outdoor seating at many restaurants and bars that extends into nearby parking spaces, streets, and alleys

Numbered curbside pickup: Zoned areas for picking up takeout, installing in early July

In a continued effort to support tourism and local business, permits for occupying outdoor spaces are still available for retail, restaurants, and bars throughout Troy. Contact Dylan Turek, Troy’s Economic Development Coordinator, via phone or email with questions about applying for a special events permit.

