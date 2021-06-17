Local summer camps facing staffing shortage

Capital Region, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plenty of businesses are facing a staffing crunch, and now, it appears as though summer camps are also dealing with the same shortages.

After a yearlong hiatus, summer camps are once again ready to welcome back campers.

And Camp Is Sho Da in East Greenbush is no different.

“We are really excited to be able to open camp to girls this year, here at Girl Scout camp. But, like many other places we are struggling to find enough help to do that,” said Brenda Episcopo, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York.

She met up with News10’s Anya Tucker at one of their 3 day camps with open positions for a camp nurse, lifeguards and a few more counselors.

Episcopo says the pandemic limited their in-person outreach at colleges and that other traditional hires like international students can’t get visas due to current travel restrictions.

“The real challenge is that we have 62 girls on our waiting list and if we had more staff we could offer more weeks or increase our capacity for girls now that the restrictions are lifting. But we just can’t find the staff to be able to do that.”

“We are staffed. I am using that loosely.”

That’s Lynn Siebert. The Executive Director of Childcare and Day Camps at the Capital District YMCA

Seibert says that at the Y’s widely popular Adventure Camp in Guilderland there’s a concern over any unforeseen future hiccups or when their college-aged staff returns to school during the final weeks of camp.

“We have no bench. We have no one to call if someone calls put sick.” Seibert added.

Anya: “So if you could make your pitch, what would it be?”

Episcopo: “If you are looking to empower girls. Future leadership. Give them experiences they have never had before and can’t get anywhere else we would love to have you at Girl Scout camp this summer.”

Seibert: “It could lead to something that they don’t even know is a possibility for them. It could be a part time gig but we have a lot of opportunities here at the YMCA.”

To apply: info@girlscoutsneny.org http://www.cdymca.org