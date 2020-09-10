Subway, bus riders face $50 fine for refusing to mask up

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Commuters who refuse to wear a mask on New York City subways, trains, and buses could be fined $50 starting Monday.
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Patrick Foye said Thursday that the agency just needs to file emergency regulations with the secretary of state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that he worries about an influx of car traffic into New York City and that he hopes the penalty will help encourage New Yorkers to return to public transit by lowering the possibility of getting infected while using transit.
Officials say that the penalty will be enforced by MTA police, but that New York Police Department officers can also enforce it.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- DOL: $300 lost wages assistance payments to start next week
- Mohonasen School District reports COVID case on first day of school
- Democrats demand action from the FCC to support Lifeline Program for low-income Americans
- NYSAC talks recommendations to close budget holes
- Virtual silent film fundraiser by the Park Theater and Chapman Museum