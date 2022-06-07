ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A study by WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine which states are the most economically successful. The study compared the states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength.

The economic growth of the United States depends heavily on each state’s performance. According to WalletHub, California is the fifth-largest economy in the world, boasting a gross domestic product (GDP) larger than that of countries such as the U.K., India, and France.

To determine the best state economies, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: economic activity, economic health, and innovation potential. Their data set ranges from GDP growth to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

They then evaluated those dimensions using 28 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest economic performance. The study then determined each state and the District’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the sample.

Best and worst overall ranking:

Best overall ranking: Worst overall ranking: 1. Washington 47. Oklahoma 2. Utah 48. Hawaii 3. California 49. Louisiana 4. Massachusetts 51. Alaska 5. New Hampshire 51. West Virginia

Change in GDP:

Highest change: Lowest change: 1. Tennessee 47. Louisiana 2. New Hampshire 48. Oklahoma 3. California 49. North Dakota 4. Nevada 50. Wyoming 5. Indiana 51. Alaska

Startup activity:

Most activity: Least activity: 1. Florida 47. Wisconsin 2. Nevada 48. Ohio 3. Utah 49. Vermont 4. Idaho 50. West Virginia 5. Colorado 51. Iowa

Percentage of jobs in high-tech industries: