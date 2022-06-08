ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A study by BetOhio has revealed the states across America with the highest number of animal encounters that ended in a fatality. To discover North America’s most dangerous states for animal attacks, BetOhio analyzed recorded fatalities of humans since 2000.

According to the study, annually across the United States, eight people fall victim to wildlife, with thousands seeking medical attention following bites each year. The study found that Texas was the leading state for attacks having over 200 more than California, which came in second.

The report shows that Texas had the highest number of contacts with hornets, wasps, and bees, witnessing 196 cases since 2000. Vermont, North Dakota, and New Hampshire have had no reports of animal attacks since 2000, making those within the state among the safest ranked.

States with highest animal attacks since 2000:

RankStateFatal attacks
1Texas559
2California312
3Florida257
4North Carolina180
5Tennessee165
6Georgia156
7Ohio152
8Pennsylvania137
9Michigan130
10Illinios116
11New York113
12Missouri109
13Wisconsin107
14Oklahoma96
15Arizona95

States with lowest animal attacks since 2000:

RankStateFatal attacks
1Vermont0
2North Dakota0
3New Hampshire0
4Rhode Island1
5Delaware2