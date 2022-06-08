ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A study by BetOhio has revealed the states across America with the highest number of animal encounters that ended in a fatality. To discover North America’s most dangerous states for animal attacks, BetOhio analyzed recorded fatalities of humans since 2000.
According to the study, annually across the United States, eight people fall victim to wildlife, with thousands seeking medical attention following bites each year. The study found that Texas was the leading state for attacks having over 200 more than California, which came in second.
The report shows that Texas had the highest number of contacts with hornets, wasps, and bees, witnessing 196 cases since 2000. Vermont, North Dakota, and New Hampshire have had no reports of animal attacks since 2000, making those within the state among the safest ranked.
States with highest animal attacks since 2000:
|Rank
|State
|Fatal attacks
|1
|Texas
|559
|2
|California
|312
|3
|Florida
|257
|4
|North Carolina
|180
|5
|Tennessee
|165
|6
|Georgia
|156
|7
|Ohio
|152
|8
|Pennsylvania
|137
|9
|Michigan
|130
|10
|Illinios
|116
|11
|New York
|113
|12
|Missouri
|109
|13
|Wisconsin
|107
|14
|Oklahoma
|96
|15
|Arizona
|95
States with lowest animal attacks since 2000:
|Rank
|State
|Fatal attacks
|1
|Vermont
|0
|2
|North Dakota
|0
|3
|New Hampshire
|0
|4
|Rhode Island
|1
|5
|Delaware
|2