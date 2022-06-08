ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A study by BetOhio has revealed the states across America with the highest number of animal encounters that ended in a fatality. To discover North America’s most dangerous states for animal attacks, BetOhio analyzed recorded fatalities of humans since 2000.

According to the study, annually across the United States, eight people fall victim to wildlife, with thousands seeking medical attention following bites each year. The study found that Texas was the leading state for attacks having over 200 more than California, which came in second.

The report shows that Texas had the highest number of contacts with hornets, wasps, and bees, witnessing 196 cases since 2000. Vermont, North Dakota, and New Hampshire have had no reports of animal attacks since 2000, making those within the state among the safest ranked.

States with highest animal attacks since 2000:

Rank State Fatal attacks 1 Texas 559 2 California 312 3 Florida 257 4 North Carolina 180 5 Tennessee 165 6 Georgia 156 7 Ohio 152 8 Pennsylvania 137 9 Michigan 130 10 Illinios 116 11 New York 113 12 Missouri 109 13 Wisconsin 107 14 Oklahoma 96 15 Arizona 95

States with lowest animal attacks since 2000: