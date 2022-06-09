ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Embark conducted a study of over 190,000 pet owners in all 50 states to find out which states have the best overall dog health and care. The study also found unique insights about the everyday habits of dogs around the country.

Embark compared survey responses in all 50 states across three key dimensions: overall dog health, how pet owners integrate their dogs into their families, and dog behavior and training. They then evaluated those dimensions using a total of 31 metrics.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a maximum score of 100. Lastly, they calculated each state’s weighted average across all the metrics to determine its overall score. Those scores were then ranked from highest to lowest.

Top states for dog care:

Alaska New York New Hampshire Oregon Massachusetts

Highest overall dog health:

Massachusetts New York Pennsylvania New Hampshire Colorado

Highest pet insurance rates:

Massachusetts New Jersey New York California Rhode Island

Highest dog birthday celebrations:

Connecticut Minnesota Missouri South Dakota Michigan

Dogs watch tv “often” or “always” in: