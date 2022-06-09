ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Embark conducted a study of over 190,000 pet owners in all 50 states to find out which states have the best overall dog health and care. The study also found unique insights about the everyday habits of dogs around the country.
Embark compared survey responses in all 50 states across three key dimensions: overall dog health, how pet owners integrate their dogs into their families, and dog behavior and training. They then evaluated those dimensions using a total of 31 metrics.
Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a maximum score of 100. Lastly, they calculated each state’s weighted average across all the metrics to determine its overall score. Those scores were then ranked from highest to lowest.
Top states for dog care:
- Alaska
- New York
- New Hampshire
- Oregon
- Massachusetts
Highest overall dog health:
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Pennsylvania
- New Hampshire
- Colorado
Highest pet insurance rates:
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- New York
- California
- Rhode Island
Highest dog birthday celebrations:
- Connecticut
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- South Dakota
- Michigan
Dogs watch tv “often” or “always” in:
- California
- Missouri
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- New York