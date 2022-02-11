COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the mask mandate still in effect for schools in New York State, some parents and their children in the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District are expressing their frustration that their kids have to mask up in schools but not in most public spaces.

“We want the option. We’re not saying no masks for everybody, but we want it to be about choice. That medical freedom,” parent J.D. Fielding said. “If kids don’t want to wear masks, they should still be able to learn and do their school work.”

Superintendent Randy Squier said the following in a statement: