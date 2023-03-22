DENVER (KDVR) — A student is wanted by police, accused of shooting two faculty members at East High School on Wednesday morning. The student was identified as 17-year-old Austin Lyle by Denver police.

Lyle is under a safety plan to be patted down each day before entering the school. During that search on Wednesday, Lyle got hold of a weapon and shot the staff members. He then fled the scene.

A vehicle that police believe is connected to Lyle was found in Park County near Bailey Wednesday afternoon. There is a large police presence at the scene.

Austin Lyle is suspected of shooting two faculty members at Denver East High School on March 22, 2023. (Photo via Denver Police Department)

Police described Lyle as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie.

Police say Lyle is considered armed and dangerous, and that members of the public should not approach him.

Cherry Creek Schools confirmed that Lyle was previously disciplined for violations of board policy and was removed from that district’s Overland High School.

The victims have been identified as Jerald Mason and Eric Sinclair. The two are deans at the school.

Sinclair was in serious condition as of Wednesday evening after undergoing surgery. Mason has been discharged from the hospital.

Students were sent home in a controlled release midday Wednesday.

Superintendent Alex Marrero said he has committed to having two armed officers at East High School until the end of the semester. In a letter to the school board, he also committed to having an officer at each comprehensive high school.

In the letter, he admitted his decision likely violates policy, but said “I am willing to accept the consequences of my actions.” The school board released a statement Wednesday evening in support of Marrero working “in partnership with local law enforcement to create safer learning spaces.”

In June 2020, the school board voted unanimously to remove student resource officers. The decision was made in the wake of protests demanding changes to policing following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Outside East High School on Wednesday, parents spoke of their concerns over the safety of their children. Last month, East High School student Luis Garcia was leaving school when his family said he was shot in his car nearby. He died three weeks later, and the next day students held a walkout.

Classes at East High School will be canceled through the end of the week. Next week is spring break, and students will return the following week.