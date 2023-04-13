EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A structure fire has broken out in an area of Columbia Turnpike. The East Greenbush Police say Columbia Turnpike from Discovery Drive to Sherwood Avenue is closed in all directions.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect heavy traffic delays. An East Greenbush officer tells NEWS10 the structure was fully involved and no injuries have been reported at this time. The officer also says the fire seems to be under control at this point.

We will provide updates as more information is released.