CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On October 18, the American Stroke Association, which is a division of the American Heart Association, will hold its relay-style, stationary cycling event called CycleNation. NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno was joined in-studio by Ellen Abbott, who has been tireless in raising awareness about stroke and stroke prevention. Abbott will be honored for her work at this year’s CycleNation with the Paula Symanski Legacy Award.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.