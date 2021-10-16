Striding towards a world without Alzheimer’s: dozens walk to help fight the disease Saturday

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia-Greene Community College’s campus was flooded with purple Saturday morning as dozens of walkers came out for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an event helping to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“No matter where people are walking, whether it’s here or whether it’s at home, everybody’s vision is the same, and that is to create a world without Alzheimer’s and all Dementia,” said Beth Smith-Boivin, the executive director of the Northeastern New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Before the walk began, there was a promise garden flower ceremony to show how each participant has been touched by the disease that impacts over 6 million Americans and 410,000 New Yorkers.

“When you see all those flowers go up in the air and represent all of those folks, it’s really heartwarming,” Smith-Boivin said.

The colors including blue for those living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia, purple representing one’s who have lost someone to the disease, yellow for caretakers and orange for those who came out to support the cause. The organization hopes to one day have a white flower representing survivors.

Some, like Stacy Etue, walked in memory of loved ones lost to the disease, “I feel great that we give back, and I want families that are out there getting support. And then I’d also like to see one day where they don’t need the support, that we have survivors.”

While others, like Mina Byrne, use personal experience to volunteer their time for the organization.

“I lived with my mom for two years before we put her in a nursing home and it was a very big struggle, emotionally, physically, it was very tiring. I just want to see this whole disease just eradicated,” Byrne explained.

Over $20,000 has been raised so far by this event alone, getting close to the $27,000 goal set for the end of the year.

“It’s very exciting to see us edging closer to that goal, and we’re grateful to the community for helping us do that,” the chapter’s executive director said, explaining that of all the events in the region, the Columbia-Greene walk is one of the closest to achieving its goal.

That funding will go towards furthering care, support and research to fight the disease, as walkers were cheered on after taking their steps towards a world without Alzheimer’s.

“Everybody’s story is similar but very different. It’s an awesome thing to see the people, and we’re hoping to see more and more every year,” Byrne said.

Saturday marked the last day of walking events for the chapter, with another walk also happening at SUNY Adirondack Saturday. In all, over 600 walks are happening throughout the year across the US.