“Strawberry” Full Moon to appear, how you can see it

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s going to be a sweet night for star gazers as the next full moon for 2020 will appear this afternoon, and it’s being called the “Strawberry Moon.”

The “Strawberry Moon” is partial penumbral eclipse, which means the Earth’s shadow will dim the moon, according to NASA.

While we can see the full moon all weekend starting at 3:12 p.m. Friday, the partial eclipse won’t be visible to those who reside in North America.

The Strawberry Moon should “appear large and golden hued,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Don’t fret, you can still watch the eclipse via live stream online, thanks to the Virtual Telescope Project: