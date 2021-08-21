Storm preparations underway as Hurricane Henri approaches Capital Region

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany officials are preparing and advising residents to run their errands before Hurricane Henri heads toward the Capital Region.

“If we get a significant amount of rain over a short period of time, that often causes challenges with our storm sewage system. We’re asking people to really be aware of the forecast,” says Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

“At this point we have our fingers crossed, a lot of our folks will be on standby ready to come in if we need them,” says Joe Coffey, Commissioner of the Albany Water Department.

The City of Albany is recommending that residents and businesses help prepare for the impacts of Hurricane Henri by :

Making sure catch basins are clear

Keeping belongings off basement floors and other areas prone to flooding

Clearing rain gutters and directing downspouts away from foundations

Being alert and avoiding high water on roadways

Staying clear of and reporting downed power lines and trees

“We have a full forced crew out in case a tree comes down, we also have a road division out in case will be to keep the streets open,” says Sergio Panunzio, Commissioner of the Albany Department of General Services.

Many Capital City streets are far too familiar with flooding. Local leaders want to make sure residents are prepared. “For folks who’ve had some experience with basement backups or flooding during these heavy rain events, obviously be prepared for that again and take your valuable materials off the floor,” says Coffey.

Important Contacts During Severe Weather :