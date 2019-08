GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo made an announcement at the New York State Fair that the fair will be going green. The plan includes solar panels and wind turbines. The goal is for the fair to be off the grid by 2023.

There are also plans for Gate 10 to be a second main entrance. Gate 10 is where the Centro Park-N-Ride buses now drop fairgoers off.