BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stillwater man who entered a residence fully naked and attempted to sexually assault a woman back in August has been sentenced to 6 years in prison. Nicholas Lesson, 42, was also sentenced to one year in Saratoga County Jail for a Burglary charge, which will run concurrently with the 6 years of incarceration.

According to the police, Lesson had scaled the outside of the residence and climbed in through a second-floor porch. Authorities say the Lesson allegedly tried to sexually abuse the woman, startling the husband and wife awake. They chased him out, and he was later found at another Stillwater home.