Stillwater man arrested with allegedly stolen gun

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Hayden P. Tompkins, 19, of Stillwater on Monday after a report that he threatened to shoot someone.

A local resident told police that Tompkins was possibly armed with a handgun and threatened to shoot her with it. Police open an investigation, conducting a traffic stop when they found him driving.

During the stop, police say they found a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in his possession. Police determined that the gun was reported stolen from a residence in Mechanicville after the arrest.

The charges against Tompkins are:

Criminal possession of a firearm

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Aggravated harassment

If he’s convicted, these charges could be worth as much as eight years behind bars.

