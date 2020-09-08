Stillwater man arrested with allegedly stolen gun

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Hayden P. Tompkins, 19, of Stillwater on Monday after a report that he threatened to shoot someone.
A local resident told police that Tompkins was possibly armed with a handgun and threatened to shoot her with it. Police open an investigation, conducting a traffic stop when they found him driving.
During the stop, police say they found a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in his possession. Police determined that the gun was reported stolen from a residence in Mechanicville after the arrest.
The charges against Tompkins are:
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- Aggravated harassment
If he’s convicted, these charges could be worth as much as eight years behind bars.
