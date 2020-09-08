Stillwater man arrested with allegedly stolen gun

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hayden P. Tompkins mugshot

Hayden P. Tompkins mugshot. (Stillwater Police)

Stillwater, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Hayden P. Tompkins, 19, of Stillwater on Monday after a report that he threatened to shoot someone.

A local resident told police that Tompkins was possibly armed with a handgun and threatened to shoot her with it. Police open an investigation, conducting a traffic stop when they found him driving.

During the stop, police say they found a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in his possession. Police determined that the gun was reported stolen from a residence in Mechanicville after the arrest.

The charges against Tompkins are:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Aggravated harassment

If he’s convicted, these charges could be worth as much as eight years behind bars.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga