Still no body cams in Troy, city says policy being “finalized”

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During a closed-door meeting between the City of Troy and members of the police department on Monday, body cameras were a topic of discussion.

Chief Brian Owens says it was a productive meeting, but he’s still unable to provide a specific timeline on when the cameras will be implemented.

The idea of body cameras in Troy has been on the table since 2018, when the Attorney General granted nearly $70,000 to the department for body worn cameras. At that time, Mayor Madden said the department was position to move forward with deployment of the technology.

Then in May 2019, the mayor announced a pilot program would launch in June. But when June came, the department said they were still months away from launching it.

In August, the city council reached a labor agreement with the PBA that included implementation of the body camera program.

The PBA has previously told News10 they’re 100 percent on board with body cameras, but they wouldn’t get into much detail about what was discussed on Monday, saying the meeting covered “a variety of issues facing the PBA.”

The mayor’s office said in a statement to News10 that “implementing a body-worn camera program is part of the Troy Police Department’s ongoing modernization as a 21st century law enforcement agency. We are diligently working with the Troy Police Benevolent Association to finalize a policy governing use of body-worn cameras that takes into consideration all levels of interactions with the system. We thank the Chiefs, officers, PBA members, and Administration staff who participated in developing the policy that is being finalized.”