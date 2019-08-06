Stewart’s/Dake Family donates $100,000 to Unity House

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stewart’s and the Dake Family Foundation is doing their part to brighten the lives of those in need, donating $100,000 to Unity House.

The organization helps provide resources for families struggling financially.

The money donated today will be split to fund two projects: $75,000 will designated to making child care more affordable and the remainder will be put toward a fund which allows Unity House to help families with unexpected emergencies like car repairs or medical bills.

Unity CEO Chris Burke saying they were surprised, but overwhelmly grateful for the donation amount.