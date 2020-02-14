Breaking News
“Do Not Drink” Advisory Lifted for SUNY New Paltz Water System

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Stewart’s launches new plant-based ice cream

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stewart's vegan mint cookie crumble

Vegan mint cookie crumble (Source: Stewart’s Shops)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all vegans: Stewart’s launched Mint Cookie Crumble, their second non-dairy frozen dessert option, on Thursday.

A response to high demand for more non-dairy flavors, the new flavor will be in pints on store shelves starting Monday.

Stewart’s says Mint Cookie Crumble features the classic combination of coconut-based mint and chocolate. The plant-based version keeps the cookie crumble fudge swirls of the traditional, milk-based fan-favorite.

In July 2019, Stewart’s launched its first vegan ice cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup. It became a favorite even among omnivore customers, according to Stewart’s.

Stewart’s Shops makes its conventional ice cream flavors in-house with fresh milk from dairy cows at farms near their plant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play