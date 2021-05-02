STEAMwhiz helps kids build a fun and scientific gift for Mother’s Day

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – STEAMwhiz, a local science lab that teaches STEAM, gave kids a chance to build a unique and sentimental gift for Mother’s Day this weekend.

“I’m excited to get my own, my kids wrote mom I love you on theirs, they’ll be laser engraved and I know all the moms will cherish these because their kids, they did it,” says Allie Pulecio, the co-founder and educator says.

The children helped to design, print and build flower boxes for the upcoming holiday.

“They’re using professional software and they’re getting in and they’re being able to make and create on the computer and get to visualize that in their gift and their product for their mother,” Pulecio explains.

Pulecio, who has a teaching background, says she wants those who participate in their programs to be problem solvers, but says it can be difficult to achieve these certain skills with the current system in schools.

“The bell rings and it dings, and oh, you move to the next task, and it rings again and you move to the next task. That’s not where our world is anymore. We are moving beyond that, we’re going into driverless cars, artificial intelligence. Our kids need to be prepared for that future,” she explains.

The lab, which has around 25 kids participate, gives them these tools through STEAM.

“We want to create thinkers and doers. We want kids to look at a problem and not be like, scared of it, we want them to get their hands on and tackle that problem head on,” said Pulecio.