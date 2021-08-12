Staying cool while working in the hot summer weather

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When the weather is this hot it’s best to stay inside, but that’s not an option for everyone. Concrete pavers and other construction workers have to wear long pants and heavy boots to get the job done.

David Sluus is the paving foreman of Luizzi Asphalt Services in Albany. He says the grossly hot temperatures doesn’t stop his crew to get down and dirty to rip up some concrete. “We dig everything out by hand and then we have to put everything back by hand, two layers of blacktop and we get it at 375 degrees,” says David.

On hot days like today, David and his team take extra cool down breaks. “We stay hydrated, we have a cooler filed with water at all times filled with ice, all day, everyday,” says David. It’s all about keeping cool when you work under extreme heat while using hot materials and equipment. “So the blacktop…by the time we get it back to the job it’s about 375 degrees and then when we’re paving using the machine and paver which the gentlemen should be loading soon, that has four torches blowing our feet, so it gets hot for the guys on the machine operating it,” says David.

The hot weather is something the crew is used to, they experience challenges during all seasons but manage to get the work done. “We work together as a team everyday.”

Other people who are not on the clock spent their Thursday afternoon soaking up the sun (before the severe thunderstorms.) Some took a splash in the pool, went on walk or found a cool spot to hang in the shade. “It’s real hot today…staying in the house wasn’t really an option…Doing all the fun fatherly duties … ice cream, pool, cake after probably,” says Bethlehem resident Charles Hatchett.