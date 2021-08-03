State Republican lawmakers say enough is enough after AG’s report

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign or calling for his impeachment.

Many local Republican leaders want to put an end to the toxic work environment that has degraded and harmed so many women.

“It’s time for his reign of terror to come to an end so that New York can be healed,” said Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

Over 1,000 pieces of evidence and over 100 witnesses were revealed in Attorney General’s Letitia James (AG) report that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. Many lawmakers are saying enough is enough.

“The people of New York and these women deserve and demand action,” said Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt.

“The AG did not let us down. She did the investigation that was asked of her and she could have not put forth a penalty. It’s our job now to put forth that impeachment penalty,” said New York Senator Jim Tedisco.

Many local lawmakers found the findings of the report “disturbing.”

“It was shocking and horrible to hear that a state trooper who was protecting him was harassed by Gov. Cuomo” said McLaughlin.

“All of the findings were very similar. It’s like he used the same tactics on every single one of these individuals. Well, that’s kind of something you see that when you have a pattern, then we have a problem,” said New York Assemblyman Chris Tague.

The partisan seems to be out of the door as both parties are taking action in the Assembly if Gov. Cuomo does not decide to step down.

“I’m calling on the Assembly to make a decision of impeachment. We will then send the impeachment documents over to the Senate,” said Senator Tedisco.